Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $45,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $486.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $472.48 and its 200-day moving average is $462.69. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

