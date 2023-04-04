Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $45,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $486.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $472.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

