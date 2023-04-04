Fifth Third Bancorp Has $22.96 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $287.56 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $288.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

