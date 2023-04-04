Greenleaf Trust Has $2.75 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

