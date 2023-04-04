Greenleaf Trust Acquires 35,956 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 537.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $122,863,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 64.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,706 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in AT&T by 53.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE T opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

