Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,118 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $50,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

Starbucks stock opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.40. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

