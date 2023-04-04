United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,756 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $37,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 780.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after buying an additional 353,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $43,705,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $193.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.68.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

