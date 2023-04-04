Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $42,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $1,180,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Chubb by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Chubb by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 38,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $196.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.30. The company has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.08.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

