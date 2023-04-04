Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $32,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $469.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $458.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

