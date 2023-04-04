Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 28,627 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 28,627 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus dropped their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Stock Down 6.1 %

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $194.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $616.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.