Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 28,627 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $194.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.19. The company has a market cap of $616.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

