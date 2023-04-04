Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,230 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennon Green & Company LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 791,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

