Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $366.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $349.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

