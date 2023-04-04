Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of MA stock opened at $366.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $349.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastercard (MA)
- Universal Logistics, A Housing And Automotive Supply Chain Hero
- Here are 2 Candy Stocks Making Sweet Gains
- Tech Momentum: Ride These 3 First Quarter Winners
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.