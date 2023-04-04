Kennon Green & Company LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kennon Green & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,896,000 after buying an additional 1,009,399 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $233.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

