Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 602,070 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $117,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

