Whittier Trust Co. Has $28.81 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

