Fifth Third Bancorp Has $39.74 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,880 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $39,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $232.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

