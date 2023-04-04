Fifth Third Bancorp Has $46.45 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,037 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,145 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $380.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.88. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

