Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 195.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,102 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after buying an additional 2,117,664 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,895,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after buying an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Briar Hall Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after buying an additional 520,540 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $91,466,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $244.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

