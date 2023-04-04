Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

NYSE C opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

