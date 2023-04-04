Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PM opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $151.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

