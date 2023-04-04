Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $32,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 30,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.6 %

NOC stock opened at $469.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

