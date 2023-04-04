Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 25,030 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $46,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,016.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 35,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC opened at $168.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

