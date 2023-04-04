Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $199.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.17. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $260.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

