The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,679 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,758,000 after purchasing an additional 462,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

