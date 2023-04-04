Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,758 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 240,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Client First Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

