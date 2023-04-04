Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 322.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $412.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $459.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.55 and a 200 day moving average of $392.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.