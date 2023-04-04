Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after buying an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EEM opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

