Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,900 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 885.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 339,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 304,646 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $481.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

