Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $45,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $208.78 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $276.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.