Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 43,118 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $50,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company's stock.

SBUX stock opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40. The company has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

