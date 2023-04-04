Whittier Trust Co. Has $10.23 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE opened at $414.99 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $411.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.06. The company has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

