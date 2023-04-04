Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,118 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $50,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

