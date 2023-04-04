Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

NYSE SPG opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $135.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

