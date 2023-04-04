Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average is $98.40. The company has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

