Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

