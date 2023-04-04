Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after acquiring an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $244.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

