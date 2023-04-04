Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $49.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

