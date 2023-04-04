Fifth Third Bancorp Has $24.89 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $196.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.18. The company has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $197.75.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

