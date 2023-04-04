Greenleaf Trust Buys 158 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,561 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.16.

MCD stock opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.35. The company has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $282.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

