Heron Bay Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

