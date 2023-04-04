Fifth Third Bancorp Has $23.71 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,119 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $23,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.34. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

