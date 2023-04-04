K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,024,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $348.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

