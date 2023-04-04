Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

NYSE:ETN opened at $170.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.17. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

