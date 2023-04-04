Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 1,551 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $233.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

