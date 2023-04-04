7,804 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 44.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Down 3.3 %

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 80,772 shares of company stock worth $3,744,062 and have sold 140,532,616 shares worth $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.14.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

