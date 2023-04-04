Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes $509,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,303,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average is $79.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

