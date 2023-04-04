Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,744 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

WFC opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

