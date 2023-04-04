Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.16 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

MDY stock opened at $458.03 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $468.28 and a 200-day moving average of $451.43.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

