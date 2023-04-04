Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 18,489 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,489 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $32,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.30 and a 200 day moving average of $97.85. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

